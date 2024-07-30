FIFA.com

Czech Football Association
Information
Contact

Official Site

www.fotbal.cz

Address

Atletická 2474/8,

P.O. Box 11,

169 00 PRAHA 6

Czechia

Contact

Phone: +420/233 029 111

Email:facr@fotbal.cz

Fax: +420/ 233 353 107

Organisation

President

Petr FOUSEK

Vice President

Jan RICHTER

Jiri SIDLIAK

General Secretary

Martin PROCHAZKA

Treasurer

Michal SEMBERA

Media And Communication Manager

Petr HALABURDA

Technical Director

Erich BRABEC

National Coach Men

Ivan HASEK

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Libor KOVARIK

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Libor KOVARIK

Referee Coordinator

Antonin KORDULA

Futsal Coordinator

Radek LOBO

