The Israel Football Association
Information
Contact
Official Sitewww.football.org.il
Address
Ramat-Gan Stadium,
299 Aba Hilell Street,
52134 RAMAT-GAN
Israel
Contact
Phone: +972-3/617 1500
Email:KarenS@football.org.il
Fax: +972-3/ 570 2044
Organisation
President
Shino Moshe ZUARES
Vice President
David GIL
General Secretary
Niv GOLDSTEIN
Treasurer
David GIL
Media And Communication Manager
Eitan DOTAN
Shlomi BARZEL
Technical Director
Bonny GINTZBURG
National Coach Men
Ran BEN SIMON
National Coach Women
Erez BELFER
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Liran WACHSBERGER
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Yariv TEPER
Referee Coordinator
Shmuel SHTEIF
Futsal Coordinator
Avi LEVI
Updates from the The Israel Football Association
These are some of the latest news articles, images and videos related to the association.
FIFA Council
FIFA Council takes key decisions on FIFA Member Associations and upcoming FIFA competitions
3 Oct 2024