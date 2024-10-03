FIFA.com

The Israel Football Association

The Israel Football Association
Information
Contact

Official Site

www.football.org.il

Address

Ramat-Gan Stadium,

299 Aba Hilell Street,

52134 RAMAT-GAN

Israel

Contact

Phone: +972-3/617 1500

Email:KarenS@football.org.il

Fax: +972-3/ 570 2044

Organisation

President

Shino Moshe ZUARES

Vice President

David GIL

General Secretary

Niv GOLDSTEIN

Treasurer

David GIL

Media And Communication Manager

Eitan DOTAN

Shlomi BARZEL

Technical Director

Bonny GINTZBURG

National Coach Men

Ran BEN SIMON

National Coach Women

Erez BELFER

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Liran WACHSBERGER

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Yariv TEPER

Referee Coordinator

Shmuel SHTEIF

Futsal Coordinator

Avi LEVI

Israel Ranking
Full Men's ranking
Full Women's Ranking
Cookie Settings