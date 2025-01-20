Royal Netherlands Football Association
Official Sitewww.knvb.nl
Address
Woudenbergseweg 56-58,
P.O. Box 515,
3707 HX ZEIST
Netherlands
Contact
Phone: +31-343/499 201
Email:concern@knvb.nl
Organisation
President
Frank PAAUW
Vice President
Marianne VAN LEEUWEN
General Secretary
Gijs DE JONG
Media And Communication Manager
Bas TICHELER
Imad EL KAKA
Technical Director
Lennard VAN RUIVEN
Nigel DE JONG
National Coach Men
Ronald KOEMAN
National Coach Women
Andries JONKER
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Raymond VAN MEENEN
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Raymond VAN MEENEN
Referee Coordinator
Raymond VAN MEENEN
Futsal Coordinator
Hans SCHELLING
