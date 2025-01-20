FIFA.com

Royal Netherlands Football Association

Official Site

www.knvb.nl

Address

Woudenbergseweg 56-58,

P.O. Box 515,

3707 HX ZEIST

Netherlands

Phone: +31-343/499 201

Email:concern@knvb.nl

President

Frank PAAUW

Vice President

Marianne VAN LEEUWEN

General Secretary

Gijs DE JONG

Media And Communication Manager

Bas TICHELER

Imad EL KAKA

Technical Director

Lennard VAN RUIVEN

Nigel DE JONG

National Coach Men

Ronald KOEMAN

National Coach Women

Andries JONKER

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Raymond VAN MEENEN

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Raymond VAN MEENEN

Referee Coordinator

Raymond VAN MEENEN

Futsal Coordinator

Hans SCHELLING

Netherlands Ranking
Full Men's ranking
Full Women's Ranking
