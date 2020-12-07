FIFA.com

The Faroe Islands Football Association

The Faroe Islands Football Association
Contact

www.fsf.fo

Address

Gundadalur,

P.O. Box 3028,

110 TORSHAVN

Faroe Islands

Contact

Phone: +298/351979

Email:fsf@football.fo

Fax: +298/319 079

Organisation

President

Christian ANDREASEN

Vice President

Roin SCHROTER

General Secretary

Kristin ZISKA

Treasurer

Josva THOMSEN

Media And Communication Manager

Kristin ZISKA

Technical Director

Paetur CLEMENTSEN

National Coach Men

Eyun KLAKSTEIN

National Coach Women

Paetur CLEMENTSEN

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Fridin ZISKASON

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Lassin ISAKSEN

Referee Coordinator

Lassin ISAKSEN

Futsal Coordinator

Sunniva KOLLSLIO

