FIFA.com

Finnish Football Association

Finnish Football Association
Information
Contact

Official Site

www.palloliitto.fi

Address

Urheilukatu 5,

P.O. Box 191,

00250 HELSINKI

Finland

Contact

Phone: +358-9/742 151

Email:palloliitto@palloliitto.fi

Organisation

President

Ari LAHTI

Vice President

Kaarlo KANKKUNEN

Katri MATTSSON

General Secretary

Marco CASAGRANDE

Treasurer

Jonna VAARNANEN

Media And Communication Manager

Taru NYHOLM

Technical Director

Aki HYRYLAINEN

National Coach Men

Jacob FRIIS

National Coach Women

Marko SALORANTA

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Mikko JUNKKARI

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Johan HOLMQVIST

Referee Coordinator

Johan HOLMQVIST

Futsal Coordinator

Jyrki FILPPU

Finland Ranking
Full Men's ranking
Full Women's Ranking
Cookie Settings