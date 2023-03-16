Finnish Football Association
Official Sitewww.palloliitto.fi
Urheilukatu 5,
P.O. Box 191,
00250 HELSINKI
Finland
Phone: +358-9/742 151
President
Ari LAHTI
Vice President
Kaarlo KANKKUNEN
Katri MATTSSON
General Secretary
Marco CASAGRANDE
Treasurer
Jonna VAARNANEN
Media And Communication Manager
Taru NYHOLM
Technical Director
Aki HYRYLAINEN
National Coach Men
Jacob FRIIS
National Coach Women
Marko SALORANTA
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Mikko JUNKKARI
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Johan HOLMQVIST
Referee Coordinator
Johan HOLMQVIST
Futsal Coordinator
Jyrki FILPPU
