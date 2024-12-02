FIFA.com

Information
Contact

Official Site

www.hns.family

Address

Ulica grada Vukovara 269A,

10000 ZAGREB

Croatia

Contact

Phone: +385-1/236 1555

Email:international@hns.family

Fax: +385-1/244 1501

Organisation

President

Marijan KUSTIC

Senior Vice President

Ante VUCEMILOVIC-SIMUNOVIC

Vice President

Damir MISKOVIC

Mario SMODLAKA

Nenad CRNKO

Slavko PRISCAN

General Secretary

Tomislav SVETINA

Treasurer

Ruzica BAJRIC

Media And Communication Manager

Tomislav PACAK

Technical Director

Stipe PLETIKOSA

National Coach Men

Zlatko DALIC

National Coach Women

Nenad GRACAN

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Bertrand LAYEC

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Igor PRISTOVNIK

Referee Coordinator

Ante VUCEMILOVIC

Futsal Coordinator

Boris DURLEN

