Italian Football Association
Information
Contact
Official Sitewww.figc.it
Address
Via Gregorio Allegri 14,
00198 ROMA
Italy
Contact
Phone: +39-06/84 912 553
Email:international@figc.it
Fax: +39-06/25 496 455
Organisation
President
Gabriele GRAVINA
Vice President
Cosimo SIBILIA
General Secretary
Marco BRUNELLI
Media And Communication Manager
Paolo CORBI
National Coach Men
Luciano SPALLETTI
National Coach Women
Andrea SONCIN
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Antonio ZAPPI
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Gianluca ROCCHI
Referee Coordinator
Silvia MORO
Futsal Coordinator
Andrea MONTEMURRO
Organisation
