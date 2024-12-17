FIFA.com

Italian Football Association

Italian Football Association
Information
Contact

Official Site

www.figc.it

Address

Via Gregorio Allegri 14,

00198 ROMA

Italy

Contact

Phone: +39-06/84 912 553

Email:international@figc.it

Fax: +39-06/25 496 455

Organisation

President

Gabriele GRAVINA

Vice President

Cosimo SIBILIA

General Secretary

Marco BRUNELLI

Media And Communication Manager

Paolo CORBI

National Coach Men

Luciano SPALLETTI

National Coach Women

Andrea SONCIN

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Antonio ZAPPI

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Gianluca ROCCHI

Referee Coordinator

Silvia MORO

Futsal Coordinator

Andrea MONTEMURRO

Italy Ranking
Full Men's ranking
Full Women's Ranking
Cookie Settings