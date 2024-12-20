Football Association of Moldova
Information
Contact
Official Sitewww.fmf.md
Address
Str. Tricolorului 39,
2012 CHISINAU
Moldova
Contact
Phone: +373-22/210 413
Email:international@fmf.md
Fax: +373-22/210 432
Organisation
President
Leonid OLEINICENCO
Vice President
Dragos HINCU
Gheorghe CIRLAN
Mihai ANGHEL
Nicolae SANDU
Ruslan BERZOI
General Secretary
Serghei BUTELSCHI
Media And Communication Manager
Alexandru GRECU
Technical Director
Danut OPREA
National Coach Men
Serghei CLESCENCO
National Coach Women
Ghenadie PUSCA
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Victor STINA
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Anatolie BODEAN
Referee Coordinator
Vladimir ANTONOV
Futsal Coordinator
Alexandru GOLBAN
Updates from the Football Association of Moldova
These are some of the latest news articles, images and videos related to the association.
FIFA TV
Tender processes open for media rights to the FIFA World Cup 26™ and FIFA World Cup 2030™ in Bulgaria, Czechia, Hungary, Moldova, Romania and Slovakia
12 Mar 2024