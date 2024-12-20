FIFA.com

Football Association of Moldova

www.fmf.md

Str. Tricolorului 39,

2012 CHISINAU

Moldova

Phone: +373-22/210 413

Email:international@fmf.md

Fax: +373-22/210 432

Leonid OLEINICENCO

Dragos HINCU

Gheorghe CIRLAN

Mihai ANGHEL

Nicolae SANDU

Ruslan BERZOI

Serghei BUTELSCHI

Alexandru GRECU

Danut OPREA

Serghei CLESCENCO

Ghenadie PUSCA

Victor STINA

Anatolie BODEAN

Vladimir ANTONOV

Alexandru GOLBAN

