Austrian Football Association
Information
Contact
Official Sitewww.oefb.at
Address
Ernst-Happel-Stadion - Sektor A/F,
Meiereistrasse 7,
Postfach 340,
1021 WIEN
Austria
Contact
Phone: +43-1/727 180
Email:office@oefb.at
Fax: +43-1/728 1632
Organisation
Acting President
Wolfgang BARTOSCH
Vice President
Johann GARTNER
Josef GEISLER
Philip THONHAUSER
Wolfgang BARTOSCH
General Secretary
Thomas HOLLERER
Treasurer
Christian WINKLER
Media And Communication Manager
Iris STOECKELMAYR
Technical Director
Peter SCHOETTEL
National Coach Men
Ralf RANGNICK
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Gunter BENKO
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Ali HOFMANN
Referee Coordinator
Viktor KASSAI
Futsal Coordinator
Stefan GOGG
Updates from the Austrian Football Association
These are some of the latest news articles, images and videos related to the association.
FIFA Club World Cup 2025™
Salzburg’s FIFA Club World Cup™ qualification typifies Austria’s recent rise
5 Jun 2024