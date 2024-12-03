FIFA.com

Contact

Official Site

www.oefb.at

Address

Ernst-Happel-Stadion - Sektor A/F,

Meiereistrasse 7,

Postfach 340,

1021 WIEN

Austria

Contact

Phone: +43-1/727 180

Email:office@oefb.at

Fax: +43-1/728 1632

Organisation

Acting President

Wolfgang BARTOSCH

Vice President

Johann GARTNER

Josef GEISLER

Philip THONHAUSER

Wolfgang BARTOSCH

General Secretary

Thomas HOLLERER

Treasurer

Christian WINKLER

Media And Communication Manager

Iris STOECKELMAYR

Technical Director

Peter SCHOETTEL

National Coach Men

Ralf RANGNICK

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Gunter BENKO

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Ali HOFMANN

Referee Coordinator

Viktor KASSAI

Futsal Coordinator

Stefan GOGG

