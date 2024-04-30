FIFA.com

Football Association of Montenegro
Information
Contact

Official Site

www.fscg.me

Address

Bulevar Veljka Vlahovica bb,

81000 PODGORICA

Montenegro

Contact

Phone: +382-20/445 600

Email:info@fscg.me

Fax: +382-20/445 660

Organisation

President

Dejan SAVICEVIC

Vice President

Dejan OGNJANOVIC

Milenko MARAS

Mitar MATIJASEVIC

General Secretary

Momir DJURDJEVAC

Treasurer

Mirko JANICIC

Media And Communication Manager

Branko LATINOVIC

Technical Director

Filip STANOJEVIC

National Coach Men

Robert PROSINECKI

National Coach Women

Mirko MARIC

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Radojica KRUSCIC

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Amil GERINA

Referee Coordinator

Amil GERINA

