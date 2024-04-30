Football Association of Montenegro
Official Sitewww.fscg.me
Address
Bulevar Veljka Vlahovica bb,
81000 PODGORICA
Montenegro
Contact
Phone: +382-20/445 600
Email:info@fscg.me
Fax: +382-20/445 660
Organisation
President
Dejan SAVICEVIC
Vice President
Dejan OGNJANOVIC
Milenko MARAS
Mitar MATIJASEVIC
General Secretary
Momir DJURDJEVAC
Treasurer
Mirko JANICIC
Media And Communication Manager
Branko LATINOVIC
Technical Director
Filip STANOJEVIC
National Coach Men
Robert PROSINECKI
National Coach Women
Mirko MARIC
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Radojica KRUSCIC
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Amil GERINA
Referee Coordinator
Amil GERINA
Tender processes for next two FIFA World Cups™ begin for numerous Balkan nations
30 Apr 2024