Information
Contact
Official Sitewww.cafonline.com
Address
3 Abdel Khalek Sarwat Street,
El Hay El Motamayez,
P.O. Box 23,
6TH OCTOBER CITY
Egypt
Contact
Phone: +20-2/3824 7272
Email:info@cafonline.com
Organisation
President
Patrice MOTSEPE
South Africa
Vice President
Ahmed YAHYA
Mauritania
Augustin SENGHOR
Senegal
Kanizat IBRAHIM
Comoros
Seidou Mbombo NJOYA
Cameroon
Souleiman HASSAN WABERI
Djibouti
General Secretary
Veron MOSENGO-OMBA
Congo DR
Updates From CAF
These are some of the latest news articles, images and videos related to the confederation.
Ethics Committee
Adjudicatory chamber of the Ethics Committee sanctions former and incumbent football officials
17 Jan 2025
FIFA Forward
Côte d’Ivoire look to the future with state-of-the-art training centre renovation
16 Jan 2025
FIFA Foundation
Record number of NGOs to participate in the FIFA Foundation Community Programme
13 Jan 2025