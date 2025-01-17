FIFA.com
www.cafonline.com

Address

3 Abdel Khalek Sarwat Street,

El Hay El Motamayez,

P.O. Box 23,

6TH OCTOBER CITY

Egypt

Contact

Phone: +20-2/3824 7272

Email:info@cafonline.com

Organisation

President

Patrice MOTSEPE

South Africa

Vice President

Ahmed YAHYA

Mauritania

Augustin SENGHOR

Senegal

Kanizat IBRAHIM

Comoros

Seidou Mbombo NJOYA

Cameroon

Souleiman HASSAN WABERI

Djibouti

General Secretary

Veron MOSENGO-OMBA

Congo DR

FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking (CAF)
CAF

CAF ASSOCIATIONS

Algeria
Angola
Benin
Botswana
Burkina Faso
Burundi
Cabo Verde
Cameroon
Central African Republic
Chad
Comoros
Congo
Congo DR
Côte d'Ivoire
Djibouti
Egypt
Equatorial Guinea
Eritrea
Eswatini
Ethiopia
Gabon
Ghana
Guinea
Guinea-Bissau
Kenya
Lesotho
Liberia
Libya
Madagascar
Malawi
Mali
Mauritania
Mauritius
Morocco
Mozambique
Namibia
