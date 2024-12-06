Egyptian Football Association
Information
Contact
Official Sitewww.efa.com.eg
Address
5 Gabalaya Street,
El Gezira,
El Borg Post Office CAIRO
Egypt
Contact
Phone: +202/2735 1793
Email:efa@efa.eg
Fax: +202/2736 7817
Organisation
President
Hany ABO RIDA
Vice President
Khaled EL DARANDALY
General Secretary
Mostafa AZZAM
Media And Communication Manager
Osama ISMAIL
Technical Director
Alaa NABIL
National Coach Men
HOSSAM HASSAN
MOHAMED YOUSSEF
National Coach Women
Ahmed RAMADAN
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Hossam Azab Ibraheem Mohamed Youssef HAGAG
Referee Coordinator
Farid Mansour SULTAN


