Egyptian Football Association

Information
Contact

Official Site

www.efa.com.eg

Address

5 Gabalaya Street,

El Gezira,

El Borg Post Office CAIRO

Egypt

Contact

Phone: +202/2735 1793

Email:efa@efa.eg

Fax: +202/2736 7817

Organisation

President

Hany ABO RIDA

Vice President

Khaled EL DARANDALY

General Secretary

Mostafa AZZAM

Media And Communication Manager

Osama ISMAIL

Technical Director

Alaa NABIL

National Coach Men

HOSSAM HASSAN

MOHAMED YOUSSEF

National Coach Women

Ahmed RAMADAN

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Hossam Azab Ibraheem Mohamed Youssef HAGAG

Referee Coordinator

Farid Mansour SULTAN

