Botswana Football Association
Information
Contact
Official Sitewww.bfa.co.bw
Address
Plot 73281,
Behind National Stadium,
P.O. Box 1396,
GABORONE
Botswana
Contact
Phone: +267/390 0279
Email:bfa@bfa.co.bw
Fax: +267/390 0280
Organisation
President
Oabile BABITSENG
Vice President
Maokaneng BONTSHETSE
Tebogo Tico KAMATI
General Secretary
Mfolo MFOLO
Treasurer
David KANDJII
Media And Communication Manager
Phakamile KRAAI
Technical Director
Kaelo KAELO
National Coach Men
Morena RAMOREBOLI
National Coach Women
Alex MALETE
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Lekgotla JOHANNES
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Phodiso RASETSOGA
Referee Coordinator
Phodiso RASETSOGA
Updates from the Botswana Football Association
These are some of the latest news articles, images and videos related to the association.
Men's Ranking
FIFA Support Helps Botswana, Comoros and Angola climb the FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking
25 Oct 2024
Men's Ranking
Argentina still top FIFA/Coca-Cola Men’s World Ranking™, Comoros continue climb
24 Oct 2024
President
Future in focus as FIFA President meets Botswana Football Association counterpart
22 Oct 2024