Botswana Football Association

Information
Contact

Official Site

www.bfa.co.bw

Address

Plot 73281,

Behind National Stadium,

P.O. Box 1396,

GABORONE

Botswana

Contact

Phone: +267/390 0279

Email:bfa@bfa.co.bw

Fax: +267/390 0280

Organisation

President

Oabile BABITSENG

Vice President

Maokaneng BONTSHETSE

Tebogo Tico KAMATI

General Secretary

Mfolo MFOLO

Treasurer

David KANDJII

Media And Communication Manager

Phakamile KRAAI

Technical Director

Kaelo KAELO

National Coach Men

Morena RAMOREBOLI

National Coach Women

Alex MALETE

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Lekgotla JOHANNES

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Phodiso RASETSOGA

Referee Coordinator

Phodiso RASETSOGA

