Official Sitewww.fdf.dj
Address
Centre Technique National,
Boîte postale 2694,
DJIBOUTI
Djibouti
Contact
Phone: +253/21 35 35 99
Email:federationfootballfdf1979@gmail.com
Fax: +253/21 35 35 88
Organisation
President
Souleiman HASSAN WABERI
Vice President
Mohamed YONIS
General Secretary
Mahdi MOUMIN
Treasurer
Ali HARRED
Technical Director
Mohamed AFFASSEH
National Coach Men
Abdourahman OKIE
National Coach Women
Samy SMAILI
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Houssein ALI
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Mohamed MOUMIN ALI
Referee Coordinator
Mohamed MOUMIN ALI
Updates from the Djiboutian Football Association
Organisation
FIFA and AFD renew agreement to promote access to sport, gender equality and education through football
25 May 2024
Member Associations
FIFA holds ground-breaking workshop for African MAs on digital content creation
20 Dec 2023
Football Development
Mauritania, Malawi and Djibouti selected for FIFA/AFD inclusive football academies programme
8 Jun 2023