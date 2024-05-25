FIFA.com

Djiboutian Football Association

Djiboutian Football Association
Information
Contact

Official Site

www.fdf.dj

Address

Centre Technique National,

Boîte postale 2694,

DJIBOUTI

Djibouti

Contact

Phone: +253/21 35 35 99

Email:federationfootballfdf1979@gmail.com

Fax: +253/21 35 35 88

Organisation

President

Souleiman HASSAN WABERI

Vice President

Mohamed YONIS

General Secretary

Mahdi MOUMIN

Treasurer

Ali HARRED

Technical Director

Mohamed AFFASSEH

National Coach Men

Abdourahman OKIE

National Coach Women

Samy SMAILI

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Houssein ALI

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Mohamed MOUMIN ALI

Referee Coordinator

Mohamed MOUMIN ALI

Djibouti Ranking
Full Men's ranking
Full Women's Ranking
