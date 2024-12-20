FIFA.com

Malian Football Association

Malian Football Association
Information
Contact

Official Site

www.femafoot.ml

Address

Avenue du Mali,

Hamdallaye ACI 2000,

Boîte Postale 1020,

0000 BAMAKO

Mali

Contact

Phone: +223/2023 8844

Email:malifoot1960@gmail.com

Fax: +223/2022 4254

Organisation

President

Mamoutou TOURE

Vice President

Kassoum COULIBALY

Moussa DIAKITE

Toubaye KONE

General Secretary

Sidi MAGASSA

Treasurer

Koniba MAIGA

Media And Communication Manager

Salaha BABY

Technical Director

Ousmane GUINDO

National Coach Men

Tom SAINTFIET

National Coach Women

Mohamed Salloum HOUSSEIN

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Dramane DANTE

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Koman COULIBALY

Referee Coordinator

Koman COULIBALY

Futsal Coordinator

Abdou MAIGA

Mali Ranking
