FIFA.com

Lesotho Football Association

Lesotho Football Association
Information
Contact

Official Site

www.lefa.co.ls

Address

Bambatha Tsita Sports Arena Old Polo,

P.O. Box 1879,

100 MASERU

Lesotho

Contact

Phone: +266/2231 1879

Email:ntatemohapi@lefa.co.ls

Fax: +266/2231 0586

Organisation

President

Salemane PHAFANE

Vice President

Khiba MOHOANYANE

Lebohang THOTANYANA

Matloko MAFANTIRI

Rantsubise MATETE

General Secretary

Mokhosi MOHAPI

Treasurer

Mokhosi MOHAPI

Media And Communication Manager

Thabo MARETLANE

National Coach Men

Leslie NOTSI

National Coach Women

Shalane LEHOHLA

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Tebalo MPITI

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Polotso Jeanett MAAPARA

Referee Coordinator

Sentso MOHAU

Lesotho Ranking
Full Men's ranking
Full Women's Ranking
Cookie Settings