Lesotho Football Association
Information
Contact
Official Sitewww.lefa.co.ls
Address
Bambatha Tsita Sports Arena Old Polo,
P.O. Box 1879,
100 MASERU
Lesotho
Contact
Phone: +266/2231 1879
Email:ntatemohapi@lefa.co.ls
Fax: +266/2231 0586
Organisation
President
Salemane PHAFANE
Vice President
Khiba MOHOANYANE
Lebohang THOTANYANA
Matloko MAFANTIRI
Rantsubise MATETE
General Secretary
Mokhosi MOHAPI
Treasurer
Mokhosi MOHAPI
Media And Communication Manager
Thabo MARETLANE
National Coach Men
Leslie NOTSI
National Coach Women
Shalane LEHOHLA
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Tebalo MPITI
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Polotso Jeanett MAAPARA
Referee Coordinator
Sentso MOHAU
