Congo DR Football Association
Official Sitewww.fecofa.cd
Address
31,
avenue de la Justice c/Gombe,
Boîte postale 1284,
1 KINSHASA
Congo DR
Phone: +243-89/812 4682
Email:secretariat@fecofa.cd
Organisation
Chairperson of the Normalisation Committee
Dieudonne SAMBI
Vice President
Guy KABEYA
General Secretary
Innocent KIBUNDULU
Media And Communication Manager
Jerry ANGENGWA
Technical Director
Medard LUSADUSU
National Coach Men
Sebastien DESABRE
National Coach Women
Papy KIMOTO
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Hatari Malau MWARABU
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Genevieve LUKUSA
Referee Coordinator
Genevieve LUKUSA
Futsal Coordinator
Maxans LANDO
