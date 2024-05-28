FIFA.com

Congo DR Football Association
www.fecofa.cd

Address

31,

avenue de la Justice c/Gombe,

Boîte postale 1284,

1 KINSHASA

Congo DR

Contact

Phone: +243-89/812 4682

Email:secretariat@fecofa.cd

Organisation

Chairperson of the Normalisation Committee

Dieudonne SAMBI

Vice President

Guy KABEYA

General Secretary

Innocent KIBUNDULU

Media And Communication Manager

Jerry ANGENGWA

Technical Director

Medard LUSADUSU

National Coach Men

Sebastien DESABRE

National Coach Women

Papy KIMOTO

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Hatari Malau MWARABU

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Genevieve LUKUSA

Referee Coordinator

Genevieve LUKUSA

Futsal Coordinator

Maxans LANDO

