Congolese Football Association

Information
Contact

Official Site

www.fecofoot.cg

Address

2,

rue de la libération de Paris,

Arrondissement 3 Poto-Poto, BRAZZAVILLE

Congo

Contact

Phone: +242/06 666 84 87

Email:jeanguyblaisemayolas@yahoo.fr

Organisation

President

Jean Guy MAYOLAS

Vice President

Boniface MALALOU CARLE

Jean KOSSA

Jean MOUSSODIA

General Secretary

Wantete BADJI

Treasurer

Valentin AMBENDE

Media And Communication Manager

Emmanuel KABA

Technical Director

Pascal BLIN

National Coach Women

Berjona MBEMBA

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Rene LOUZAYA

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Antoine ENGANDZA

Referee Coordinator

Rene LOUZAYA

Futsal Coordinator

Charles OTENDE

Updates from the Congolese Football Association

These are some of the latest news articles, images and videos related to the association.

PARIS, FRANCE - JULY 30: FIFA President Gianni Infantino and Congolese Football Association President Jean-Guy Blaise Mayolas pose for a photo with Olympic Games Paris 2024 official match ball during a meeting between FIFA and Congolese Football Association at FIFA's Paris office on July 30, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Léo-Paul Ridet/FIFA)
President
FECOFOOT President and Gianni Infantino discuss growth of football in Congo
30 Jul 2024
FRANCE, PARIS - JULY 8: Congolese Football Federation President Jean Guy Blaise Mayolas (R) and FIFA Chief Member Associations Officer Kenny Jean-Marie during a meeting at FIFA Paris Offices on July 8, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Léo-Paul Ridet/FIFA)
Member Associations
Congo FA President praises FIFA’s support for African member associations
8 Jul 2022
+3
President
FIFA President Gianni Infantino attends Brazzaville’s FIFA Regional Development Office inauguration
20 Feb 2021
Sport Bilder des Tages 210208 -- YAOUNDE, Feb. 8, 2021 -- Members of team Morocco celebrate with the trophy after winning the final match between Morocco and Mali at the African Nations Championship in Yaounde, Cameroon, Feb. 7, 2021. Photo by Jean Pierre /Xinhua SPCAMEROON-YAOUNDE-FOOTBALL-AFRICAN NATIONS CHAMPIONSHIP Kepseu PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxCHN
World Ranking
Morocco, Mali among African climbers
18 Feb 2021
Jacques Zoua of Cameroon during a portrait shoot ahead of the FIFA Confederations Cup Russia 2017 at the Renaissance Monarch Hotel on June 15, 2017 in Moscow, Russia. (Photo by Alex Livesey - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Tournaments
For local glory and global opportunity
15 Jan 2021
