Congolese Football Association
Information
Contact
Official Sitewww.fecofoot.cg
Address
2,
rue de la libération de Paris,
Arrondissement 3 Poto-Poto, BRAZZAVILLE
Congo
Contact
Phone: +242/06 666 84 87
Organisation
President
Jean Guy MAYOLAS
Vice President
Boniface MALALOU CARLE
Jean KOSSA
Jean MOUSSODIA
General Secretary
Wantete BADJI
Treasurer
Valentin AMBENDE
Media And Communication Manager
Emmanuel KABA
Technical Director
Pascal BLIN
National Coach Women
Berjona MBEMBA
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Rene LOUZAYA
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Antoine ENGANDZA
Referee Coordinator
Rene LOUZAYA
Futsal Coordinator
Charles OTENDE
Updates from the Congolese Football Association
These are some of the latest news articles, images and videos related to the association.
Member Associations
Congo FA President praises FIFA’s support for African member associations
8 Jul 2022
+3
President
FIFA President Gianni Infantino attends Brazzaville’s FIFA Regional Development Office inauguration
20 Feb 2021