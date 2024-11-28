FIFA.com

Comoran Football Association

Information
Contact

Official Site

www.fedcomfoot.com

Address

Route d' Itsandra,

Boîte postale 798,

MORONI

Comoros

Contact

Phone: +269/763 26 66

Email:ffc@fedcomfoot.com

Organisation

President

Said ATHOUMAN

General Secretary

Hamid MOHAMED

Treasurer

Said AHAMADI

Technical Director

Ayouba MOUSSA

National Coach Men

Stefano CUSIN

National Coach Women

Anissa MAOULIDA

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Moussa HAMIDOU

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Zeoudine ABDOU

Referee Coordinator

Zeoudine ABDOU

Futsal Coordinator

Ali FRANCOIS

Comoros Ranking
Full Men's ranking
Full Women's Ranking
