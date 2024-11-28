Comoran Football Association
Information
Contact
Official Sitewww.fedcomfoot.com
Address
Route d' Itsandra,
Boîte postale 798,
MORONI
Comoros
Contact
Phone: +269/763 26 66
Email:ffc@fedcomfoot.com
Organisation
President
Said ATHOUMAN
General Secretary
Hamid MOHAMED
Treasurer
Said AHAMADI
Technical Director
Ayouba MOUSSA
National Coach Men
Stefano CUSIN
National Coach Women
Anissa MAOULIDA
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Moussa HAMIDOU
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Zeoudine ABDOU
Referee Coordinator
Zeoudine ABDOU
Futsal Coordinator
Ali FRANCOIS
