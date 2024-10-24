Cameroonian Football Association
Official Sitewww.fecafoot-officiel.com
Address
Avenue du 27 aout 1940,Tsinga - Yaoundé,
Boîte postale 1116,
00237 YAOUNDE
Cameroon
Phone: +237/2221 0012
Email:conatct@fecafoot.org
Fax: +237/2221 6662
President
Samuel ETOO
Vice President
Celine EKO
General Secretary
Isaac MANDONG
Media And Communication Manager
Laurence FOTSO
Technical Director
Engelbert MBARGA
National Coach Men
Marc BRYS
National Coach Women
Jean-Baptiste BISSECK
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Stephane FOKO
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Jean-Marie WAM
Referee Coordinator
Jean-Marie WAM
