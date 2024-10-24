FIFA.com

Information
Contact

Official Site

www.fecafoot-officiel.com

Address

Avenue du 27 aout 1940,Tsinga - Yaoundé,

Boîte postale 1116,

00237 YAOUNDE

Cameroon

Contact

Phone: +237/2221 0012

Email:conatct@fecafoot.org

Fax: +237/2221 6662

Organisation

President

Samuel ETOO

Vice President

Celine EKO

General Secretary

Isaac MANDONG

Media And Communication Manager

Laurence FOTSO

Technical Director

Engelbert MBARGA

National Coach Men

Marc BRYS

National Coach Women

Jean-Baptiste BISSECK

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Stephane FOKO

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Jean-Marie WAM

Referee Coordinator

Jean-Marie WAM

Cameroon Ranking
