Football Kenya Federation

Information
Contact

Official Site

www.footballkenya.org

Address

Willmary Garden Estate,

P.O. Box 12705-00400 NRB,

NAIROBI

Kenya

Contact

Phone: +254-709/699 000

Email:info@footballkenya.org

Fax: +254-20/600 8550

Organisation

President

Hussein MOHAMED

Vice President

Doris Petra AROKO

Acting General Secretary

Patrick KORIR

Treasurer

Christine OJODE

Media And Communication Manager

Barry OTIENO

Technical Director

Michael AMENGA

National Coach Women

Beldin ODEMBA

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Anthony MAKAU

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Sylvester KIRWA

Referee Coordinator

Sylvester KIRWA

