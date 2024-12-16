Football Kenya Federation
Information
Contact
Official Sitewww.footballkenya.org
Address
Willmary Garden Estate,
P.O. Box 12705-00400 NRB,
NAIROBI
Kenya
Contact
Phone: +254-709/699 000
Email:info@footballkenya.org
Fax: +254-20/600 8550
Organisation
President
Hussein MOHAMED
Vice President
Doris Petra AROKO
Acting General Secretary
Patrick KORIR
Treasurer
Christine OJODE
Media And Communication Manager
Barry OTIENO
Technical Director
Michael AMENGA
National Coach Women
Beldin ODEMBA
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Anthony MAKAU
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Sylvester KIRWA
Referee Coordinator
Sylvester KIRWA
Updates from the Football Kenya Federation
These are some of the latest news articles, images and videos related to the association.
Women's Football
FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup™ enters new era and receives full backing of many important figures in the game
8 Nov 2024