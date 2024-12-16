Moroccan Football Association
Contact
Official Sitewww.frmf.ma
Address
Secteur 11,
Angle rue Arroz et rue Arram,
Hay Ryad,
RABAT
Morocco
Contact
Phone: +212-537/540 600
Email:contact@frmf.ma
Fax: +212-537/671 070
Organisation
President
Fouzi LEKJAA
Vice President
Hamza EL HAJOUI
General Secretary
Tarik NAJEM
Treasurer
Jelloul AINOUCH
Media And Communication Manager
Mohammed MAKROUF
Technical Director
Christiaan VAN PUYVELDE
National Coach Men
Walid REGRAGUI
National Coach Women
Jorge VILDA
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Bouchaib EL AHRACH
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Redouane JIYED
Referee Coordinator
Redouane JIYED
Futsal Coordinator
Mohamed KADARI
