Moroccan Football Association

Information
Contact

Official Site

www.frmf.ma

Address

Secteur 11,

Angle rue Arroz et rue Arram,

Hay Ryad,

RABAT

Morocco

Contact

Phone: +212-537/540 600

Email:contact@frmf.ma

Fax: +212-537/671 070

Organisation

President

Fouzi LEKJAA

Vice President

Hamza EL HAJOUI

General Secretary

Tarik NAJEM

Treasurer

Jelloul AINOUCH

Media And Communication Manager

Mohammed MAKROUF

Technical Director

Christiaan VAN PUYVELDE

National Coach Men

Walid REGRAGUI

National Coach Women

Jorge VILDA

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Bouchaib EL AHRACH

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Redouane JIYED

Referee Coordinator

Redouane JIYED

Futsal Coordinator

Mohamed KADARI

Morocco Ranking
Full Men's ranking
Full Women's Ranking
