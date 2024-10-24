Algerian Football Association
Information
Contact
Official Sitewww.faf.dz
Address
Chemin Ahmed Ouaked,
BP 39,
16000 DELY-IBRAHIM, ALGIERS
Algeria
Contact
Phone: +213-21/984 307
Email:faffoot@yahoo.fr
Fax: +213-21/984 308
Organisation
President
Walid SADI
Vice President
El Amine MESLOUG
Nacer CHAREB
General Secretary
Nadir BOUZENAD
Treasurer
Djamil OULD AMMAR
Media And Communication Manager
Aboud SALAH-BEY
Technical Director
Ameur MANSOUL
National Coach Men
Vladimir PETKOVIC
National Coach Women
Farid BENSTITI
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Walid SADI
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Mehdi ABID CHAREF
Referee Coordinator
Mehdi ABID CHAREF
Futsal Coordinator
Abdelkader BOUTEIBA
