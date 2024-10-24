FIFA.com

Algerian Football Association

Algerian Football Association
Information
Contact

Official Site

www.faf.dz

Address

Chemin Ahmed Ouaked,

BP 39,

16000 DELY-IBRAHIM, ALGIERS

Algeria

Contact

Phone: +213-21/984 307

Email:faffoot@yahoo.fr

Fax: +213-21/984 308

Organisation

President

Walid SADI

Vice President

El Amine MESLOUG

Nacer CHAREB

General Secretary

Nadir BOUZENAD

Treasurer

Djamil OULD AMMAR

Media And Communication Manager

Aboud SALAH-BEY

Technical Director

Ameur MANSOUL

National Coach Men

Vladimir PETKOVIC

National Coach Women

Farid BENSTITI

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Walid SADI

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Mehdi ABID CHAREF

Referee Coordinator

Mehdi ABID CHAREF

Futsal Coordinator

Abdelkader BOUTEIBA

Algeria Ranking
Full Men's ranking
Full Women's Ranking
Cookie Settings