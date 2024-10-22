FIFA.com

Burkinabe Football Association

Information
Contact

Official Site

www.fbf.bf

Address

Centre Technique National,

Ouaga 2000,

Boîte postale 57,

01 BP 57 OUAGADOUGOU

Burkina Faso

Contact

Phone: +226-25/417 802

Email:febefoo@fasonet.bf

Fax: +226-25/417 801

Organisation

President

Oumarou SAWADOGO

Vice President

Ibrahim YANOGO

General Secretary

Boureima BALIMA

Treasurer

Idrissa KAFANDO

Moustapha DEGTOUMDA

Media And Communication Manager

Gabriel NACOULMA

Technical Director

Pascal YOUGBARE

National Coach Men

Brama TRAORE

National Coach Women

Pascal SAWADOGO

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Lossene PARE

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Lassina PARE

Referee Coordinator

Lassina PARE

