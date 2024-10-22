Burkinabe Football Association
Information
Contact
Official Sitewww.fbf.bf
Address
Centre Technique National,
Ouaga 2000,
Boîte postale 57,
01 BP 57 OUAGADOUGOU
Burkina Faso
Contact
Phone: +226-25/417 802
Email:febefoo@fasonet.bf
Fax: +226-25/417 801
Organisation
President
Oumarou SAWADOGO
Vice President
Ibrahim YANOGO
General Secretary
Boureima BALIMA
Treasurer
Idrissa KAFANDO
Moustapha DEGTOUMDA
Media And Communication Manager
Gabriel NACOULMA
Technical Director
Pascal YOUGBARE
National Coach Men
Brama TRAORE
National Coach Women
Pascal SAWADOGO
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Lossene PARE
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Lassina PARE
Referee Coordinator
Lassina PARE
Updates from the Burkinabe Football Association
These are some of the latest news articles, images and videos related to the association.
