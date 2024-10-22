Ethiopian Football Federation
Information
Contact
Official Sitewww.ethiopiaff.org
Address
Addis Ababa Stadium,
P.O. Box 1080,
1000 ADDIS ABEBA
Ethiopia
Contact
Phone: +251-11/515 6205
Email:ethiopianfootballfederation@gmail.com
Fax: +251-11/551 5899
Organisation
President
Isayas Jira BOSHO
Vice President
Dagne KEBEDE
General Secretary
Bahiru Tilahun LIMENIH
Treasurer
Nebiyou Demissie ABEBE
Media And Communication Manager
Abrham Gebremariam ABAWA
Technical Director
Getachew KINATI
National Coach Men
Mesay TEFERI
National Coach Women
Yosef GEBREWOLD
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Tebabal SHEWANGZAW
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Misganaw MULUGETA
Referee Coordinator
Misganaw MULUGETA
