FIFA.com

Malagasy Football Association

Information
Contact

Official Site

www.fmf.mg

Address

29,

rue de Russie,

Isoraka,

P.O. Box 4409,

101 ANTANANARIVO

Madagascar

Contact

Phone: +261-20/226 8374

Email:fmf@fmf.mg

Fax: +261-20/226 8373

Organisation

President

Alfred RANDRIAMANAMPISOA

Vice President

Andrianony VICTORIEN

JONARISOA

Razafiarison RATSIMANOTRY

General Secretary

Ormyan RASOLONJATOVO

Treasurer

Blanche RASAHONDRATIANA

Media And Communication Manager

Vololona RAJERIARISON

Technical Director

Rado RASOANAIVO

National Coach Men

Gilles HUGON

National Coach Women

Hortensia MAMIHASINA

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Rene ANDRIATIANARIVELO

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Nirinjanahary RAHARIJAONA

Referee Coordinator

Nirinjanahary RAHARIJAONA

