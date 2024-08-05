Malagasy Football Association
Information
Contact
Official Sitewww.fmf.mg
Address
29,
rue de Russie,
Isoraka,
P.O. Box 4409,
101 ANTANANARIVO
Madagascar
Contact
Phone: +261-20/226 8374
Email:fmf@fmf.mg
Fax: +261-20/226 8373
Organisation
President
Alfred RANDRIAMANAMPISOA
Vice President
Andrianony VICTORIEN
JONARISOA
Razafiarison RATSIMANOTRY
General Secretary
Ormyan RASOLONJATOVO
Treasurer
Blanche RASAHONDRATIANA
Media And Communication Manager
Vololona RAJERIARISON
Technical Director
Rado RASOANAIVO
National Coach Men
Gilles HUGON
National Coach Women
Hortensia MAMIHASINA
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Rene ANDRIATIANARIVELO
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Nirinjanahary RAHARIJAONA
Referee Coordinator
Nirinjanahary RAHARIJAONA
