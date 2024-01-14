FIFA.com

Bissau-Guinean Football Association

Bissau-Guinean Football Association
Information
Contact

Official Site

www.ffgb.gw

Address

Alto Bandim Nova Sede,

Boîte postale 375,

1035 BISSAU

Guinea-Bissau

Contact

Phone: +245/320 6914

Email:ffgb_bissau@hotmail.com

Fax: +245/320 6914

Organisation

President

Carlos Alberto TEIXEIRA

Vice President

Bacar CAMARA

Celestino LOPES

Dembo SISSE

Rivaldo ANTONIO

Serifo SO

General Secretary

Virginia MENDES DA CRUZ

Treasurer

Virginia MENDES DA CRUZ

Media And Communication Manager

Joao MANTEIGAS

Technical Director

Eric MARE

National Coach Men

BOA MORTE

National Coach Women

Romao DOS SANTOS

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Artemisa CUMA

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Aristoteles SOARES DA GAMA

Referee Coordinator

Aristoteles SOARES DA GAMA

Futsal Coordinator

Marcelino AIRES

Guinea-Bissau Ranking
Full Men's ranking
Full Women's Ranking
