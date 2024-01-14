Bissau-Guinean Football Association
Information
Official Sitewww.ffgb.gw
Address
Alto Bandim Nova Sede,
Boîte postale 375,
1035 BISSAU
Guinea-Bissau
Contact
Phone: +245/320 6914
Email:ffgb_bissau@hotmail.com
Fax: +245/320 6914
President
Carlos Alberto TEIXEIRA
Vice President
Bacar CAMARA
Celestino LOPES
Dembo SISSE
Rivaldo ANTONIO
Serifo SO
General Secretary
Virginia MENDES DA CRUZ
Treasurer
Virginia MENDES DA CRUZ
Media And Communication Manager
Joao MANTEIGAS
Technical Director
Eric MARE
National Coach Men
BOA MORTE
National Coach Women
Romao DOS SANTOS
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Artemisa CUMA
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Aristoteles SOARES DA GAMA
Referee Coordinator
Aristoteles SOARES DA GAMA
Futsal Coordinator
Marcelino AIRES
