Cabo Verdean Football Association

Information
Contact

Official Site

www.fcf.cv

Address

Praia Cabo Verde,

FCF CX,

Boîte postale 234,

PRAIA

Cape Verde Islands

Contact

Phone: +238-2/ 600 847

Email:fcf@fcf.cv

Fax: +238-2/ 611 362

Organisation

President

Mario SEMEDO

Vice President

Eder SEMEDO

Fernando SOARES FERMINO

Inacio CARVALHO

Joel RAMOS

Joselene GOMES MORENO

Luis SEMEDO

Paulo SANTOS

Rui MELO

Silmara SOUSA

General Secretary

Dan MERKEL

Treasurer

Suzy SOARES

Technical Director

Rui COSTA

National Coach Men

BUBISTA

National Coach Women

Silveria NEDIO

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Eliseu CARDOSO

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Luis FERNANDES

Referee Coordinator

Eliseu CARDOSO

Cabo Verde Ranking
Full Men's ranking
Full Women's Ranking
