Cabo Verdean Football Association
Information
Contact
Official Sitewww.fcf.cv
Address
Praia Cabo Verde,
FCF CX,
Boîte postale 234,
PRAIA
Cape Verde Islands
Contact
Phone: +238-2/ 600 847
Email:fcf@fcf.cv
Fax: +238-2/ 611 362
Organisation
President
Mario SEMEDO
Vice President
Eder SEMEDO
Fernando SOARES FERMINO
Inacio CARVALHO
Joel RAMOS
Joselene GOMES MORENO
Luis SEMEDO
Paulo SANTOS
Rui MELO
Silmara SOUSA
General Secretary
Dan MERKEL
Treasurer
Suzy SOARES
Technical Director
Rui COSTA
National Coach Men
BUBISTA
National Coach Women
Silveria NEDIO
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Eliseu CARDOSO
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Luis FERNANDES
Referee Coordinator
Eliseu CARDOSO
Updates from the Cabo Verdean Football Association
These are some of the latest news articles, images and videos related to the association.
FIFA Organisation
President José Maria Neves of Cabo Verde visits Gianni Infantino in Paris
27 Jul 2024