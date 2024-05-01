FIFA.com

Eritrean National Football Federation

Information
Contact

Official Site

www.enffonline.com

Address

P.O. Box 3665,

ASMARA

Eritrea

Contact

Phone: +291-1/163 296

Email:enff@tse.com.er

Fax: +291-1/163 298

Organisation

President

Paulos Weldehaimanot ANDEMARIAM

Vice President

Negash TEKLIT

General Secretary

Mulugeta GEBREYESUS

Treasurer

Berhane FESSAHAIE

Media And Communication Manager

Yared ANDEBRHAN

Technical Director

Daniel YOHANNES

National Coach Men

Alemseghed EFREM

National Coach Women

Mekonnen ZEWDIE

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Luelseghed GHEBREMICHAEL

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Mensur MAERUF

Referee Coordinator

Mensur MAERUF

Futsal Coordinator

Alexander TESFAY

