FIFA.com

Beninese Football Association

Beninese Football Association
Information
Contact

Official Site

www.febefoot.org

Address

Rue du boulevard Djassain,

Boîte postale 112,

01 3-ÈME ARRONDISSEMENT DE PORTO-NOVO

Benin

Contact

Phone: +229-20/214 142

Email:infofebefoot@yahoo.fr

Fax: +229-20/215 455

Organisation

President

Mathurin DE CHACUS

Vice President

Ayema PEDRO

Bruno DIDAVI

Koto GBIAN

Louis-Philippe HOUNDEGNON

General Secretary

Claude PAQUI

Treasurer

Koto GBIAN

Technical Director

Adolphe OGOUYON

National Coach Men

Gernot ROHR

National Coach Women

Symphorien TEHOU

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Benoit Sebastien Gilles TOUPE

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Thomas BOKO

Referee Coordinator

Thomas BOKO

Benin Ranking
Full Men's ranking
Full Women's Ranking
Cookie Settings