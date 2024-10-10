Beninese Football Association
Information
Contact
Official Sitewww.febefoot.org
Address
Rue du boulevard Djassain,
Boîte postale 112,
01 3-ÈME ARRONDISSEMENT DE PORTO-NOVO
Benin
Contact
Phone: +229-20/214 142
Email:infofebefoot@yahoo.fr
Fax: +229-20/215 455
Organisation
President
Mathurin DE CHACUS
Vice President
Ayema PEDRO
Bruno DIDAVI
Koto GBIAN
Louis-Philippe HOUNDEGNON
General Secretary
Claude PAQUI
Treasurer
Koto GBIAN
Technical Director
Adolphe OGOUYON
National Coach Men
Gernot ROHR
National Coach Women
Symphorien TEHOU
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Benoit Sebastien Gilles TOUPE
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Thomas BOKO
Referee Coordinator
Thomas BOKO
Updates from the Beninese Football Association
These are some of the latest news articles, images and videos related to the association.
Social Impact
Gelson Fernandes is greeted by the President of Benin, Patrice Talon, to mark World Cotton Day
10 Oct 2024
Social Impact
FIFA and World Trade Organization “Partenariat pour le Coton” initiative holds steering committee meeting in Benin
7 Jun 2024