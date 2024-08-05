Mauritius Football Association
Official Sitewww.mauritiusfa.mu
Address
Sepp Blatter House,
Quatre Bornes,
TRIANON
Mauritius
Contact
Phone: +230/465 2200
Email:info.mfa@intnet.mu
Fax: +230/454 7911
President
Samir SOBHA
Vice President
Abdool Rahman FURJUN
Bhai Mustapha CHITBAHAL
Rudolph LABOUDEUSE
Vikash MOOTOOVEEREN
General Secretary
Nazeer BOWUD
Treasurer
Laval NG PING MAN
Media And Communication Manager
Jean BATTOUR
Sheik Mohammad JAUNOO
Technical Director
Rogerio BARROS
National Coach Men
Guillaume MOULLEC
National Coach Women
Kersley LEVRAI
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Ashok JAMANSING
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Farid BHEWA
Referee Coordinator
Parmendra NUNKOO
Futsal Coordinator
Gino LAFONTAINE
Rudolph LABOUDEUSE
