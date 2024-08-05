FIFA.com

Mauritius Football Association

Information
Contact

Official Site

www.mauritiusfa.mu

Address

Sepp Blatter House,

Quatre Bornes,

TRIANON

Mauritius

Contact

Phone: +230/465 2200

Email:info.mfa@intnet.mu

Fax: +230/454 7911

Organisation

President

Samir SOBHA

Vice President

Abdool Rahman FURJUN

Bhai Mustapha CHITBAHAL

Rudolph LABOUDEUSE

Vikash MOOTOOVEEREN

General Secretary

Nazeer BOWUD

Treasurer

Laval NG PING MAN

Media And Communication Manager

Jean BATTOUR

Sheik Mohammad JAUNOO

Technical Director

Rogerio BARROS

National Coach Men

Guillaume MOULLEC

National Coach Women

Kersley LEVRAI

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Ashok JAMANSING

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Farid BHEWA

Referee Coordinator

Parmendra NUNKOO

Futsal Coordinator

Gino LAFONTAINE

Rudolph LABOUDEUSE

