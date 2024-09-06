FIFA.com

Libyan Football Federation

Libyan Football Federation
Information
Contact

Official Site

Address

General Sports Federation Building,

Sports City,

Gorji,

P.O. Box 5137,

02 TRIPOLI

Libya

Contact

Phone: +218-21/361 7996

Email:libyaff@gmail.com

Fax: +218-21/361 7997

Organisation

President

Abdolmola EL MOGRABI

Vice President

Fouzy GAOUDA

General Secretary

Abdunnaser HUSSEIN

Treasurer

Saad ADEEB

National Coach Men

Nasser AL-HADHIRI

National Coach Women

Salim AL-JALALI

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Mohamed AI JALALI

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Essam SHARFEDDN

Futsal Coordinator

Fauzi BELHAJ

Libya Ranking
Full Men's ranking
Full Women's Ranking
These are some of the latest news articles, images and videos related to the association.

