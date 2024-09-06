Libyan Football Federation
Information
Contact
Official Site
Address
General Sports Federation Building,
Sports City,
Gorji,
P.O. Box 5137,
02 TRIPOLI
Libya
Contact
Phone: +218-21/361 7996
Email:libyaff@gmail.com
Fax: +218-21/361 7997
Organisation
President
Abdolmola EL MOGRABI
Vice President
Fouzy GAOUDA
General Secretary
Abdunnaser HUSSEIN
Treasurer
Saad ADEEB
National Coach Men
Nasser AL-HADHIRI
National Coach Women
Salim AL-JALALI
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Mohamed AI JALALI
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Essam SHARFEDDN
Futsal Coordinator
Fauzi BELHAJ
Updates from the Libyan Football Federation
These are some of the latest news articles, images and videos related to the association.
+6
Tournaments & Events
2022 FIFA World Cup African qualifiers - Matchday 3
8 Oct 2021