www.fmf.co.mz

Address

Avenida Agostinho Neto N°957,

Caixa Postal 1467,

MAPUTO

Mozambique

Phone: +258-21/300 366

Email:fmfbol@tvcabo.co.mz

Fax: +258-21/300 367

Organisation

President

Fezal SIDAT

Vice President

Amir Abdul GAFUR

Gervaiso DE JESUS

Jorge BAMBO

Martinho MUCUANA

General Secretary

Hilario MADEIRA

Treasurer

Saide MOHOMA

Technical Director

Arnaldo SALVADO

National Coach Men

CHIQUINHO CONDE

National Coach Women

Victor MATINE

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Francisco MACHELE

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Eduardo MAHUMANE

Referee Coordinator

Eduardo MAHUMANE

Futsal Coordinator

Pedro ROCHA

