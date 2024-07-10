Mozambican Football Association
Information
Contact
Official Sitewww.fmf.co.mz
Address
Avenida Agostinho Neto N°957,
Caixa Postal 1467,
MAPUTO
Mozambique
Contact
Phone: +258-21/300 366
Email:fmfbol@tvcabo.co.mz
Fax: +258-21/300 367
Organisation
President
Fezal SIDAT
Vice President
Amir Abdul GAFUR
Gervaiso DE JESUS
Jorge BAMBO
Martinho MUCUANA
General Secretary
Hilario MADEIRA
Treasurer
Saide MOHOMA
Technical Director
Arnaldo SALVADO
National Coach Men
CHIQUINHO CONDE
National Coach Women
Victor MATINE
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Francisco MACHELE
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Eduardo MAHUMANE
Referee Coordinator
Eduardo MAHUMANE
Futsal Coordinator
Pedro ROCHA
Updates from the Mozambican Football Association
These are some of the latest news articles, images and videos related to the association.
Women's Football Strategy
“We need to start talking about the menstrual cycle and normalising it”
9 Nov 2023