Liberia Football Association

Liberia Football Association
Information
Contact

Official Site

www.lfa-lr.com

Address

Professional Building,

Benson Street,

P.O. Box 10-1066,

MONROVIA

Liberia

Contact

Phone: +231-77/689 2693

Email:lbrfootballassoc@yahoo.com

Organisation

President

Mustapha RAJI

Vice President

Saye-Taayor DOLO

Sekou KONNEH

General Secretary

Emmett CRAYTON

Treasurer

Jallah CORVAH

Media And Communication Manager

Henry FLOMO

Technical Director

Doco WESSEH

National Coach Men

Mario MARINICA

National Coach Women

Selam KEBEDE

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Joseph KOLLIE

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Ebenezer KONAH

Referee Coordinator

Stanley N. KONAH JR.

