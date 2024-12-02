Liberia Football Association
Information
Contact
Official Sitewww.lfa-lr.com
Address
Professional Building,
Benson Street,
P.O. Box 10-1066,
MONROVIA
Liberia
Contact
Phone: +231-77/689 2693
Organisation
President
Mustapha RAJI
Vice President
Saye-Taayor DOLO
Sekou KONNEH
General Secretary
Emmett CRAYTON
Treasurer
Jallah CORVAH
Media And Communication Manager
Henry FLOMO
Technical Director
Doco WESSEH
National Coach Men
Mario MARINICA
National Coach Women
Selam KEBEDE
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Joseph KOLLIE
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Ebenezer KONAH
Referee Coordinator
Stanley N. KONAH JR.
