Ghana Football Association

Ghana Football Association
Information
Contact

Official Site

www.ghanafa.org

Address

General Secretariat,

South East Ridge,

P.O. Box AN 19338,

ACCRA

Ghana

Contact

Phone: +233/302 660 380

Email:info@ghanafa.org

Fax: +233/302 668 590

Organisation

President

Kurt OKRAKU

Vice President

Mark ADDO

General Secretary

Prosper ADDO

Media And Communication Manager

Henry ASANTE

Technical Director

Joseph MINTAH

National Coach Men

Otto ADDO

National Coach Women

Kim BJORKEGREN

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Christine ZIGA

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Alex KOTEY

Referee Coordinator

Alex KOTEY

