FIFA.com

Equatorial Guinean Football Association

Equatorial Guinean Football Association
Information
Contact

Official Site

www.feguifut.org

Address

Avenida de Hassan II,

N° 1300,

MALABO

Equatorial Guinea

Contact

Phone: +240/222 574 376

Email:secretaria.gral@feguifut.org

Organisation

President

Venancio NDONG

Vice President

Lucrecio ONDO NDA

General Secretary

Juan Antonio MENE

Treasurer

Nsi Nguema MANUEL

Media And Communication Manager

David MONSUNG NDRUNG

Technical Director

Nicolas COR

National Coach Men

CASTO NOPO

JUAN MICHA

National Coach Women

Jose EKANG

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Carlos Emilio BAYEME ANGUESOMO

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Eusebio ENGONO NGUEMA

Referee Coordinator

Agustin NDONG

Futsal Coordinator

Francisco NDONG

Equatorial Guinea Ranking
Full Men's ranking
Full Women's Ranking
Cookie Settings