Equatorial Guinean Football Association
Official Sitewww.feguifut.org
Address
Avenida de Hassan II,
N° 1300,
MALABO
Equatorial Guinea
Phone: +240/222 574 376
Organisation
President
Venancio NDONG
Vice President
Lucrecio ONDO NDA
General Secretary
Juan Antonio MENE
Treasurer
Nsi Nguema MANUEL
Media And Communication Manager
David MONSUNG NDRUNG
Technical Director
Nicolas COR
National Coach Men
CASTO NOPO
JUAN MICHA
National Coach Women
Jose EKANG
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Carlos Emilio BAYEME ANGUESOMO
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Eusebio ENGONO NGUEMA
Referee Coordinator
Agustin NDONG
Futsal Coordinator
Francisco NDONG
Updates from the Equatorial Guinean Football Association
These are some of the latest news articles, images and videos related to the association.
Ethics Committee
Adjudicatory chamber of the Ethics Committee sanctions former and incumbent football officials
17 Jan 2025
Disciplinary Code
FIFA Disciplinary Committee sanctions the Equatorial Guinean Football Association and the player Emilio Nsue López on grounds of ineligibility
24 May 2024