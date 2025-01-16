Ivorian Football Association
Contact
Official Sitewww.fif-ci.com
Address
Treichville Avenue 1 - 01,
Boîte postale 1202,
ABIDJAN 01
Côte d'Ivoire
Contact
Phone: +225/2124 0027
Email:ardego2007@gmail.com
Fax: +225/2125 9552
Organisation
President
Yacine DIALLO
Vice President
Abou OUATTARA SIE
Malick TOHE
Malika Madeleine DIAKITE
Mamadou KONE
General Secretary
Armand GOHOUROU
Treasurer
Pascal ABINAN
Media And Communication Manager
Berthe ADOU
Technical Director
Ludovic BATELLI
National Coach Men
Emerse FAE
National Coach Women
Reynald PEDROS
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Bonaventure KALOU
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Mian ETTIEGNE
Referee Coordinator
Mian ETTIEGNE
Futsal Coordinator
Dore WILLIAMS
