Ivorian Football Association
Information
Contact

Official Site

www.fif-ci.com

Address

Treichville Avenue 1 - 01,

Boîte postale 1202,

ABIDJAN 01

Côte d'Ivoire

Contact

Phone: +225/2124 0027

Email:ardego2007@gmail.com

Fax: +225/2125 9552

Organisation

President

Yacine DIALLO

Vice President

Abou OUATTARA SIE

Malick TOHE

Malika Madeleine DIAKITE

Mamadou KONE

General Secretary

Armand GOHOUROU

Treasurer

Pascal ABINAN

Media And Communication Manager

Berthe ADOU

Technical Director

Ludovic BATELLI

National Coach Men

Emerse FAE

National Coach Women

Reynald PEDROS

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Bonaventure KALOU

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Mian ETTIEGNE

Referee Coordinator

Mian ETTIEGNE

Futsal Coordinator

Dore WILLIAMS

Côte d'Ivoire Ranking
Full Men's ranking
Full Women's Ranking
