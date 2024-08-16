FIFA.com

Central African Republic Football Association

Information
Contact

Official Site

www.fcf-officiel.com

Address

Avenue des Martyrs,

Boîte postale 344,

BANGUI

Central African Republic

Contact

Phone: +236/7232 3277

Email:fedefoot60@yahoo.fr

Organisation

President

Celestin YANINDJI

Vice President

Gregoire ZOWAYE

General Secretary

Octave MAHAMAT

Technical Director

Jean-Jacques OMBI

National Coach Women

Etienne MOMOKOAMAS

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Marthe LAKONTE-GAOMEDA

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Leon BADELA

Referee Coordinator

Leon BADELA

Futsal Coordinator

Jean-Marie MOUNDAGNA

Central African Republic Ranking
Full Men's ranking
Full Women's Ranking
