Central African Republic Football Association
Information
Contact
Official Sitewww.fcf-officiel.com
Address
Avenue des Martyrs,
Boîte postale 344,
BANGUI
Central African Republic
Contact
Phone: +236/7232 3277
Email:fedefoot60@yahoo.fr
Organisation
President
Celestin YANINDJI
Vice President
Gregoire ZOWAYE
General Secretary
Octave MAHAMAT
Technical Director
Jean-Jacques OMBI
National Coach Women
Etienne MOMOKOAMAS
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Marthe LAKONTE-GAOMEDA
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Leon BADELA
Referee Coordinator
Leon BADELA
Futsal Coordinator
Jean-Marie MOUNDAGNA
Updates from the Central African Republic Football Association
These are some of the latest news articles, images and videos related to the association.
FIFA Organisation
Gianni Infantino meets President Touadéra of the Central African Republic in Paris
27 Jul 2024
Football Development
‘It brings us closer to the rest of the world’: FIFA Series opens new horizons for national team players
27 Mar 2024