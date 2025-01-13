Football Association of Malawi
Information
Contact
Official Sitewww.fam.mw
Address
Chiwembe Technical Centre,
Off Chiwembe Road,
P.O. Box 51657,
LIMBE
Malawi
Contact
Phone: +265-1/987 201
Email:gs@fam.mw
Fax: +265-1/875 109
Organisation
President
Fleetwood HAIYA
Vice President
Jabbar ALIDE
James MWENDA
Madalitso KUYERA
General Secretary
Alfred GUNDA
Treasurer
Christopher MDOLO
Media And Communication Manager
Gomezzani ZAKAZAKA
Technical Director
Benjamin KUMWENDA
National Coach Men
Callisto PASUWA
National Coach Women
Lovemore FAZILI
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Rashid MTELELA
Futsal Coordinator
Pikawo NGALAMILA
