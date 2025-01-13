FIFA.com

Football Association of Malawi

Football Association of Malawi
Information
Contact

Official Site

www.fam.mw

Address

Chiwembe Technical Centre,

Off Chiwembe Road,

P.O. Box 51657,

LIMBE

Malawi

Contact

Phone: +265-1/987 201

Email:gs@fam.mw

Fax: +265-1/875 109

Organisation

President

Fleetwood HAIYA

Vice President

Jabbar ALIDE

James MWENDA

Madalitso KUYERA

General Secretary

Alfred GUNDA

Treasurer

Christopher MDOLO

Media And Communication Manager

Gomezzani ZAKAZAKA

Technical Director

Benjamin KUMWENDA

National Coach Men

Callisto PASUWA

National Coach Women

Lovemore FAZILI

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Rashid MTELELA

Futsal Coordinator

Pikawo NGALAMILA

Malawi Ranking
