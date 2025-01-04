FIFA.com

Eswatini Football Association

Information
Contact

Official Site

www.nfas.org.sz

Address

Sigwaca House,

Plot 582,

Sheffield Road,

P.O. Box 641,

H100 MBABANE

Swaziland

Phone: +268/2404 6852

Email:info@nfas.org.sz

Fax: +268/2404 6206

Organisation

President

Peter SIMELANE

Vice President

Comfort SHONGWE

Mark CARMICHAEL

Mashumi SHONGWE

Nichodemus MASHWAMA

Steve HORTON

Victor GAMEDZE

General Secretary

Frederick MNGOMEZULU

Treasurer

Frederick MNGOMEZULU

Technical Director

Bhekisisa MKHONTA

National Coach Men

Zdravko LOGARUSIC

National Coach Women

Bongani MAKHUKHULA

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Sipho KUNENE

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Sifiso ZONDO

Referee Coordinator

Sifiso ZONDO

Futsal Coordinator

Bhekisisa MKHONTA

Eswatini Ranking
Full Men's ranking
Full Women's Ranking
