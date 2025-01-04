Eswatini Football Association
Official Sitewww.nfas.org.sz
Address
Sigwaca House,
Plot 582,
Sheffield Road,
P.O. Box 641,
H100 MBABANE
Swaziland
Contact
Phone: +268/2404 6852
Email:info@nfas.org.sz
Fax: +268/2404 6206
Organisation
President
Peter SIMELANE
Vice President
Comfort SHONGWE
Mark CARMICHAEL
Mashumi SHONGWE
Nichodemus MASHWAMA
Steve HORTON
Victor GAMEDZE
General Secretary
Frederick MNGOMEZULU
Treasurer
Frederick MNGOMEZULU
Technical Director
Bhekisisa MKHONTA
National Coach Men
Zdravko LOGARUSIC
National Coach Women
Bongani MAKHUKHULA
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Sipho KUNENE
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Sifiso ZONDO
Referee Coordinator
Sifiso ZONDO
Futsal Coordinator
Bhekisisa MKHONTA
