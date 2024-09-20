Mauritanian Football Association
Contact
Official Sitewww.ffrim.org
Address
Route de l'Espoir,
Boîte postale 566,
566 NOUAKCHOTT
Mauritania
Contact
Phone: +222-4/524 18 60
Email:sg@ffrim.org
Fax: +222-4/525 18 61
Organisation
President
Ahmed YAHYA
Vice President
Boubacar SY
Massa DIARRA
Moulaye BOUGHOURBAL
Moussa EL MOULOUD
General Secretary
Ahmedou MBEIRICK
Treasurer
Boubacar SY
Media And Communication Manager
Brahim SOW
Technical Director
Luis SASTRE
National Coach Men
Aritz LOPEZ GARAI
National Coach Women
Abdoulaye DIALLO
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Haballah MOHAMED VALL
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Lemghaifry BOUCHAAB
Referee Coordinator
Lemghaifry BOUCHAAB
Futsal Coordinator
Abdul Haye IDOUMOU
