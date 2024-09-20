FIFA.com

Mauritanian Football Association

Mauritanian Football Association
Information
Contact

Official Site

www.ffrim.org

Address

Route de l'Espoir,

Boîte postale 566,

566 NOUAKCHOTT

Mauritania

Contact

Phone: +222-4/524 18 60

Email:sg@ffrim.org

Fax: +222-4/525 18 61

Organisation

President

Ahmed YAHYA

Vice President

Boubacar SY

Massa DIARRA

Moulaye BOUGHOURBAL

Moussa EL MOULOUD

General Secretary

Ahmedou MBEIRICK

Treasurer

Boubacar SY

Media And Communication Manager

Brahim SOW

Technical Director

Luis SASTRE

National Coach Men

Aritz LOPEZ GARAI

National Coach Women

Abdoulaye DIALLO

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Haballah MOHAMED VALL

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Lemghaifry BOUCHAAB

Referee Coordinator

Lemghaifry BOUCHAAB

Futsal Coordinator

Abdul Haye IDOUMOU

Mauritania Ranking
Full Men's ranking
Full Women's Ranking
Cookie Settings