Information
Contact

Official Site

www.faf.co.ao

Address

Av. Pedro de Castro Van-Dúnem Loy,

Urbanizaçao Nova Vida No. 53,

3449 Luanda

Angola

Contact

Phone: +244-222/ 264 948

Email:info.fafootball@gmail.com

Organisation

President

Fernando ALVES SIMOES

Vice President

Jose MACAIA

Jose MIGUEL

Osvaldo SATURNINO

Paulo NETO

General Secretary

Fernando COSTA

Treasurer

Antonio SIMAO

Media And Communication Manager

Arlindo OLIVEIRA

Technical Director

Joao GOMES

National Coach Men

Pedro GONCALVES

National Coach Women

Sousa GARCIA

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Helder RODRIGUES

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Inacio MANUEL CANDIDO

Referee Coordinator

Jorge FERNANDES

Futsal Coordinator

Noe MIGUEL

