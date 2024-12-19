Angolan Football Association
Official Sitewww.faf.co.ao
Av. Pedro de Castro Van-Dúnem Loy,
Urbanizaçao Nova Vida No. 53,
3449 Luanda
Angola
Phone: +244-222/ 264 948
President
Fernando ALVES SIMOES
Vice President
Jose MACAIA
Jose MIGUEL
Osvaldo SATURNINO
Paulo NETO
General Secretary
Fernando COSTA
Treasurer
Antonio SIMAO
Media And Communication Manager
Arlindo OLIVEIRA
Technical Director
Joao GOMES
National Coach Men
Pedro GONCALVES
National Coach Women
Sousa GARCIA
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Helder RODRIGUES
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Inacio MANUEL CANDIDO
Referee Coordinator
Jorge FERNANDES
Futsal Coordinator
Noe MIGUEL
