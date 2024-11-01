Namibia Football Association
Official Sitewww.nfa.org.na
Address
Richard Kamuhuka Str.,
Soccer House,
Katutura,
P.O. Box 1345,
9000 WINDHOEK
Namibia
Contact
Phone: +264-61/265 691
Email:info@nfa.org.na
Fax: +264-61/265 693
Organisation
President
Robert SHIMOOSHILI
General Secretary
Charles SIYAUYA
Treasurer
Simeon ALFRED
Media And Communication Manager
Cassius MOETIE
Technical Director
Jaqueline SHIPANGA
National Coach Men
Collin BENJAMIN
National Coach Women
Woody JACOBS
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Erastus SHILUNGA
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Johannes HENDRICKS
Referee Coordinator
Letichia MANGA
Futsal Coordinator
Titus KUNAMUENE
