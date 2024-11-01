FIFA.com

Namibia Football Association

Namibia Football Association
Information
Contact

Official Site

www.nfa.org.na

Address

Richard Kamuhuka Str.,

Soccer House,

Katutura,

P.O. Box 1345,

9000 WINDHOEK

Namibia

Contact

Phone: +264-61/265 691

Email:info@nfa.org.na

Fax: +264-61/265 693

Organisation

President

Robert SHIMOOSHILI

General Secretary

Charles SIYAUYA

Treasurer

Simeon ALFRED

Media And Communication Manager

Cassius MOETIE

Technical Director

Jaqueline SHIPANGA

National Coach Men

Collin BENJAMIN

National Coach Women

Woody JACOBS

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Erastus SHILUNGA

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Johannes HENDRICKS

Referee Coordinator

Letichia MANGA

Futsal Coordinator

Titus KUNAMUENE

Namibia Ranking
Full Men's ranking
Full Women's Ranking
Cookie Settings