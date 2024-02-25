FIFA.com

Information
Contact

Official Site

Address

Boîte postale 886,

N'DJAMENA

Chad

Contact

Phone: +235/2518 740

Email:ftfasg@yahoo.fr

Fax: +235/2523 806

Organisation

Chairperson of the Normalisation Committee

Jacqueline MOUDEINA

Vice President

Nair ABAKAR

General Secretary

Baba Ahmat BABA

Treasurer

Djimounta MOG-NAN

Media And Communication Manager

Martin ZOUTANE DABA

Technical Director

Modou KOUTA

National Coach Men

Kevin NICAISE

National Coach Women

Zam BARKOS

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Hissene LADOUAL

Referee Coordinator

Koissoual OUALBADET

