Chadian Football Association
Information
Contact
Official Site
Address
Boîte postale 886,
N'DJAMENA
Chad
Contact
Phone: +235/2518 740
Email:ftfasg@yahoo.fr
Fax: +235/2523 806
Organisation
Chairperson of the Normalisation Committee
Jacqueline MOUDEINA
Vice President
Nair ABAKAR
General Secretary
Baba Ahmat BABA
Treasurer
Djimounta MOG-NAN
Media And Communication Manager
Martin ZOUTANE DABA
Technical Director
Modou KOUTA
National Coach Men
Kevin NICAISE
National Coach Women
Zam BARKOS
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Hissene LADOUAL
Referee Coordinator
Koissoual OUALBADET
President
