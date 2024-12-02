FIFA.com

Information
Contact

Official Site

www.feguifoot.com

Address

Temenetaye,

Commune de Kaloum,

GNF 3645 CONAKRY

Guinea

Contact

Phone: +224/622 45 50 59

Email:contact@feguifoot.com

Fax: +33-13/429 6092

Organisation

President

Bouba SAMPIL

Vice President

Mamadou BARRY

General Secretary

Ibrahima BLASCO BARRY

Treasurer

Aboubacar SOUMAH

Media And Communication Manager

Mamadouba CAMARA

Technical Director

Lape BANGOURA

National Coach Men

Michel DUSSUYER

National Coach Women

Sekou KABA

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Aboubacar BANGOURA

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Mohamed SOUMAH

Referee Coordinator

Mohamed SOUMAH

Futsal Coordinator

Ousmane BERETE

