Official Sitewww.feguifoot.com
Address
Temenetaye,
Commune de Kaloum,
GNF 3645 CONAKRY
Guinea
Contact
Phone: +224/622 45 50 59
Email:contact@feguifoot.com
Fax: +33-13/429 6092
Organisation
President
Bouba SAMPIL
Vice President
Mamadou BARRY
General Secretary
Ibrahima BLASCO BARRY
Treasurer
Aboubacar SOUMAH
Media And Communication Manager
Mamadouba CAMARA
Technical Director
Lape BANGOURA
National Coach Men
Michel DUSSUYER
National Coach Women
Sekou KABA
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Aboubacar BANGOURA
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Mohamed SOUMAH
Referee Coordinator
Mohamed SOUMAH
Futsal Coordinator
Ousmane BERETE
