Burundian Football Association
Information
Contact
Official Sitewww.ffb.bi
Address
Avenue Muyinga,
Boîte postale 3426,
BP 3426 BUJUMBURA
Burundi
Contact
Phone: +257/222 128 91
Email:ffburundi2020@gmail.com
Fax: +257/222 428 92
Organisation
President
Alexandre MUYENGE
Vice President
Arcade NIMUBONA
General Secretary
Jeremie MANIRAKIZA
Treasurer
Denis KARERA
Media And Communication Manager
Elvis MUTONI
Technical Director
Alphonse KANEGA
National Coach Men
Patrick SANGWA
National Coach Women
Olivier NIYUNGEKO
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Evariste MURENGERANTWARI
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Jacqueline NDIMURUKUNDO
Referee Coordinator
Jacqueline NDIMURUKUNDO
Futsal Coordinator
Alexis HARIMENSHI
Updates from the Burundian Football Association
These are some of the latest news articles, images and videos related to the association.
FIFA Organisation
Burundi becomes 100th country to implement FIFA’s Football for Schools Programme
21 Oct 2023