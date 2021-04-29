What We Do
The FIFA Council is the main decision making body of the organisation in the intervals of FIFA Congress.
The final composition of the FIFA Council consists of 37 members: one President, elected by the FIFA Congress; eight vice presidents, and 28 other members elected by the member associations – each for a term of four years. A minimum of one female representative must be elected per confederation. The President and the members of the Council may serve for no more than three terms of office (whether consecutive or not).