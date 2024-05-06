FIFA Futsal World Ranking

FIFA Futsal Women’s World Ranking

Ranking*TeamPoints
1Brazil1364,75
2Spain1302,33
3Portugal1266,33
4Argentina 1202,84
5Colombia1168,69
6Thailand1163,97
7Russia1152,29
8IR Iran1146,96
9Japan1139,54
10Italy1122,66
*Last updated 6 May 2024
FIFA Futsal Men’s World Ranking

Ranking*TeamPoints
1Brazil1568,41
2Portugal1527,61
3Spain1514,42
4IR Iran 1469,33
5Argentina1439,74
6Morocco1430,55
7Russia1425,36
8Kazakhstan1422,28
9Thailand1316,27
10France1291,70
*Last updated 6 May 2024
How the ranking is calculated

After a long period of testing, FIFA has developed its first ever Futsal World Ranking. The system is based on an Elo-rating system. This approach relies on adding/subtracting points won or lost for a game to/from the previous totals.

More details about the formula used in the algorithm, weightings of matches and other characteristics can be found below.

FIFA Futsal World Ranking Procedures

