FIFA Futsal Women’s World Ranking
|Ranking*
|Team
|Points
|1
|Brazil
|1364,75
|2
|Spain
|1302,33
|3
|Portugal
|1266,33
|4
|Argentina
|1202,84
|5
|Colombia
|1168,69
|6
|Thailand
|1163,97
|7
|Russia
|1152,29
|8
|IR Iran
|1146,96
|9
|Japan
|1139,54
|10
|Italy
|1122,66
*Last updated 6 May 2024
FIFA Futsal Men’s World Ranking
|Ranking*
|Team
|Points
|1
|Brazil
|1568,41
|2
|Portugal
|1527,61
|3
|Spain
|1514,42
|4
|IR Iran
|1469,33
|5
|Argentina
|1439,74
|6
|Morocco
|1430,55
|7
|Russia
|1425,36
|8
|Kazakhstan
|1422,28
|9
|Thailand
|1316,27
|10
|France
|1291,70
*Last updated 6 May 2024
How the ranking is calculated
After a long period of testing, FIFA has developed its first ever Futsal World Ranking. The system is based on an Elo-rating system. This approach relies on adding/subtracting points won or lost for a game to/from the previous totals.
More details about the formula used in the algorithm, weightings of matches and other characteristics can be found below.