The Appeal Committee is composed of a chairman, a vice-chairman and the number of members deemed necessary. The chairman and the vice-chairman must have legal training. The Commission shall act in accordance with the FIFA Disciplinary Code Decisions are made in the presence of at least three members. In special cases, the chairman may decide alone. The Appeals Committee is responsible for the handling of appeals against decisions of the Disciplinary Commission, which FIFA regulations do not define as final. The decisions of the Appeals Committee are final and binding on all parties concerned. All rights to appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) are reserved.

Chairman Neil EGGLESTON USA

Deputy chairman Thomas BODSTROM Sweden