FIFA’s comprehensive Compliance Programme helps to build transparency, foster ethical behaviour, identify risks, define policies and create procedures.
FIFA Compliance’s objective is to help safeguard football. We are there to support our team members and member associations everywhere in the world by listening to their concerns, advising on compliance issues and providing the tools that can help them respond to their challenges. The FIFA Governance Reports contain relevant information about our different compliance activities (Report 2016, Report 2017, Report 2018, Report 2019, Report 2020, Report 2021, Report 2022, Report 2023).